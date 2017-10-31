FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Face++ raises $460 mln, led by Chinese state fund - source
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 1 天前

Face++ raises $460 mln, led by Chinese state fund - source

Sijia Jiang

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China’s biggest facial recognition firm Megvii, more commonly known as Face++, has raised $460 million in a fresh round of financing, drawing investment from a Chinese state fund, Ant Financial and Foxconn Technology, a source with direct knowledge of the fundraising told Reuters.

A previous round of financing last December valued Face++, a Beijing-based start-up behind Alipay’s “scan your face to pay” function, at $2 billion.

The latest fundraising was led by the China State-owned Venture Capital Fund and existing investors Alibaba Group Holding Ltd affiliate Ant Financial and Foxconn .

Russia-China Investment Fund, a joint venture of sovereign wealth funds, and South Korea’s SK Group are also among the investors, said the source, who declined to be named.

A spokesman for Face++ declined to comment.

The Chinese national venture capital fund is a 200 billion yuan ($30.17 billion) state-controlled fund set up last year to invest in China’s start-ups.

The fund could not be reached for comment outside office hours. Ant Financial and Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fundraising at Face++ comes as facial recognition start-ups boom in China on keen demand from the government and private companies.

Rival Sensetime Group raised $410 million in July from Chinese investors, which it said then was the largest single financing round for any artificial intelligence company.

$1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below