Facebook to add more human review to ad system -COO Sandberg

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will add “more human review and oversight” to its ad-buying system, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Wednesday, responding to rising criticism that automated processes have allowed people to buy discriminatory ads.

Sandberg said in a post on her Facebook page that the company would have more manual review of the targeting options it gives advertisers, a change she said would strengthen the system after a news report last week that said Facebook had allowed advertisers to market to self-described “Jew haters.” (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Tom Brown)