FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Facebook to add more human review to ad system -COO Sandberg
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点17分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Facebook to add more human review to ad system -COO Sandberg

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on ad problems, more from Sandberg post)

By David Ingram

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will add “more human review and oversight” to its ad-buying system, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Wednesday, responding to rising criticism that automated processes have allowed people to buy discriminatory ads.

Sandberg said in a post on her Facebook page the company would have more manual review of the targeting options it gives advertisers, a change that she said would strengthen the system after a report Facebook had allowed advertisers to market to self-described “Jew haters.”

ProPublica, a non-profit news organization based in New York, reported last week that it was possible to buy Facebook ads targeted to people who, on their Facebook profiles, had listed anti-Semitic topics in their field of study or work.

Once people put those phrases on their Facebook profiles, the topics automatically migrated onto the company’s advertising platform, as if they were education or job data that would be useful to marketers.

Facebook temporarily disabled some targeting capabilities last week in response to the ProPublica investigation.

Sandberg, who is Jewish, said in her post: “The fact that hateful terms were even offered as options was totally inappropriate and a fail on our part.”

Facebook should have discovered the unintended feature on its own, Sandberg added. The company would create a program to encourage people on Facebook to report potential abuses of its ads system directly to the company, she said.

U.S. lawmakers have separately criticized Facebook for allowing Russian operatives to buy U.S. political ads before and after the 2016 elections. Sandberg’s post did not mention the alleged Russian ads.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below