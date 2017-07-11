FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook expands ad testing on Messenger globally
2017年7月11日 / 晚上7点40分 / 25 天前

Facebook expands ad testing on Messenger globally

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it was testing advertising on its Messenger app globally as the world's largest social media company looks to further monetize its popular chat service.

Ads will be displayed on the home tab of the Messenger app, Facebook said, adding that users clicking on the ads will either be taken to the advertiser's website or to a chat window. (bit.ly/2ub072o)

The move follows Facebook's initial tests in Australia and Thailand in January.

The social media giant already allows businesses to have conversations with Messenger's 1.2 billion monthly users and send them sponsored content.

Facebook, which gets about 85 percent of its ad revenue from mobile, has been trying to make money from the Messenger app to supplement its main revenue stream, which is expected to cool off this year.

Facebook shares were up 1.1 percent at $155.19 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

