FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 下午1点55分 / 8 天前

Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday launched a service through which its U.S. users can order food for take-away or delivery directly through its app or website.

Facebook said it has partnered with restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Jack in the Box Inc , Five Guys and Papa John’s International Inc.

The company said in a blog post that it has also signed on food ordering services such as EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and Olo. (bit.ly/2ygvF6Z)

Users will have to go to the “order food” section on Facebook’s “explore” menu, which will show them a list of participating restaurants in the vicinity through which they can place their order.

A year back, the company has said its U.S. users would be able to order food through a restaurants’ Facebook page.

Facebook’s shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trading on Friday. Shares of food order and delivery service GrubHub Inc dropped nearly 3 percent.

GrubHub’s shares had also dropped last month after Amazon Restaurants teamed up with Olo, whose network of restaurants includes Applebee’s and Chipotle. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below