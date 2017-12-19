FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cartel office says Facebook abused dominant position
December 19, 2017

German cartel office says Facebook abused dominant position

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office has found that Facebook abused its dominant market position, in a ruling that questioned the U.S. social network’s model of monetising the personal data of its 2 billion users through targeted advertising.

Presenting preliminary findings of its 20-month probe, the Federal Cartel Office said Facebook held a dominant position among social networks and had abused its power by collecting third-party data on its users. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

