#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 7:14 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

Murdoch calls for 'fee' for trusted news publishers on Facebook

1 分钟阅读

Jan 22 (Reuters) - News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch on Monday called on Facebook Inc to pay “trusted” news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies.

His remarks come days after Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social media company would prioritize “trustworthy” news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets and fight misinformation.

“Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable,” Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp, said in a statement.

The remedial measures so far proposed by Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google were “inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically,” he said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
