2017年10月11日 / 下午4点44分 / 7 天前

Facebook and Instagram down for some users

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram users in some parts of the United States, Europe and Canada were unable to access their accounts on Wednesday as the social networking website faced technical issues.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed that there were over 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with using the website. bit.ly/1sc4e5X

Fifty percent of the people reported having trouble logging in while 40 percent complained that they faced total blackout issues and the remaining 10 percent faced problems with pictures, Downdetector said on its website report. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

