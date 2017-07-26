FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook profit surges 71 pct as mobile ad sales soar
2017年7月26日

Facebook profit surges 71 pct as mobile ad sales soar

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported a 71 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the social media giant's push into video ads helped drive growth in its mobile ad business.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.28 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 44.8 percent to $9.32 billion.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 87 percent of the company's total advertising revenue of $9.16 billion, up from 84 percent a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $9.02 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

In the first quarter, Facebook changed the method it reports earnings, focusing on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings instead of non-GAAP.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

