FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 下午5点25分 / 更新于 1 天前

Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Facebook Inc’s first institutional investor, has sold three-quarters of his remaining stake in the social network, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Thiel, who is a member of Facebook's board, now owns 59,913 Class A shares in the company after selling 160,805 shares for about $29 million. bit.ly/2zd34za

Thiel sold roughly 20 million of his 26 million Facebook shares for $400 million following its stock market listing in 2012. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below