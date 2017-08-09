FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
Facebook to launch redesign of video tab, called 'Watch'
2017年8月9日 / 晚上10点59分 / 4 天前

Facebook to launch redesign of video tab, called 'Watch'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to redesign how people watch videos on the world's largest social network and it announced plans for a slate of new exclusive shows covering subjects such as sports, travel and cooking.

Facebook said it would call the video platform "Watch" and would make it available initially to people in the United States using the network's mobile app, website and television apps.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Leslie Adler

