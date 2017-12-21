FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook, Universal Music strike multi-year deal
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 21, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 4 days ago

Facebook, Universal Music strike multi-year deal

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Universal Music Group signed a first of its kind agreement to license Universal Music’s recorded music and to publish catalogues for videos across the social media network as well as Instagram and Oculus.

The multi-year agreement would allow Facebook users to upload videos that contain licensed music and personalize their music experiences on Facebook, Instagram and Oculus, Universal Music said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

