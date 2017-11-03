FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-WhatsApp messenger hit by temporary outage; Facebook investigating
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日 / 上午9点27分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 2-WhatsApp messenger hit by temporary outage; Facebook investigating

2 分钟阅读

(Adds context, background)

* WhatsApp users complain of outage in India, other countries

* Facebook says it is investigating the reason for the outage

* Service has begun to function again according to user reports

By Devidutta Tripathy and Jeremy Wagstaff

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger suffered a temporary outage in India and many other countries, according to reports from multiple users on Facebook and Twitter on Friday.

Users in countries ranging from Brazil and Russia to Vietnam and Myanmar reported on social media that WhatsApp was down in their countries. The extent of the outage and the reasons for it were not immediately known.

‘Whatsappdown’ was the top trending item on Twitter in India, which is WhatsApp’s biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users. It was also a top trending item on Twitter in Pakistan, Britain, Germany and many other countries.

Users reported WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, had begun to gradually function again about 30 minutes after initial complaints of an outage appeared on social media.

Users in Malaysia and Singapore also complained of WhatsApp being down in those countries.

A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore said the company was still investigating the matter.

Independent websites monitoring outages of popular social media services via online conversations and Twitter messages report regular outages for WhatsApp, often one every few weeks, but these are typically brief and confined to certain geographies.

WhatsApp has faced similar widespread outages this year, including for several hours in May.

WhatsApp is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

Writing by Euan Rocha and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher Cushing

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
