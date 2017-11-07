Indonesia drops threat to block WhatsApp Messenger -official

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia has dropped a threat to block Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp Messenger because the service had responded to concerns over obscene content, an official at the communications ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry vowed on Monday to block WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) images were removed.

“We see now that they have done what we asked. Therefore, we won’t block them because they have responded to us,” said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia’s communication and informatics ministry. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Nick Macfie)