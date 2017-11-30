FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月30日 / 晚上7点54分 / 更新于 12 小时前

UPDATE 1-WhatsApp service resumes after worldwide outage

1 分钟阅读

(Adds resumption of service)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Thursday that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.

The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

