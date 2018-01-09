Facebook's Oculus to partner with Xiaomi to build VR headsets

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Oculus said on Monday it is partnering with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi Technology Co (IPO-XMGP.HK) to make its new standalone virtual reality headset and also revealed that it will launch a version of the product exclusively for the Chinese market.

Oculus said Xiaomi would be its hardware partner for the new Oculus Go headset, announced last October, and would also make the China specific “Mi VR Standalone” using Oculus technology.

Oculus, which social networking giant Facebook acquired in 2014, also said it is working closely with Qualcomm Inc and would use the company’s Snapdragon 821 chipsets to power the mobile VR headsets.

The Oculus Go is set to release in early 2018, starting at a price of $199. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)