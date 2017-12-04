FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Suzano to buy controlling stake in Facepa paper factory
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 中午11点30分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Suzano to buy controlling stake in Facepa paper factory

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Suzano Papel e Celulos closed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Amazonian paper factory Facepa for 310 million reais ($95 million), the wood pulp and paper maker said on Monday in a securities filing.

Suzano said it had agreed to buy 92.84 percent of total shares and 99.99 percent of common shares in the company, which manufactures paper towels, napkins, diapers and tissue in factories in Belem and Fortaleza with total capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year.

The price is subject to adjustments, Suzano said in the filing.

$1 = 3.2575 reais Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Edmund Blair

