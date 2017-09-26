FactSet's 4th-qtr revenue climbs 13.7 pct as subscriptions rise

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Financial information provider FactSet Research Systems Inc reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it signed up more subscribers for its analytics and online asset data services.

FactSet’s net income fell to $59.6 million or $1.52 per share in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from $144.3 million, or $3.55 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s profit in the year-ago quarter benefited from a $112.5 million gain related to the sale of its Market Metrics business.

Revenue rose to $326.6 million from $287.3 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)