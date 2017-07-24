FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 天前
LPC-Faerch's €575m-equiv buyout loan successfully placed
2017年7月24日 / 上午11点02分 / 12 天前

LPC-Faerch's €575m-equiv buyout loan successfully placed

Claire Ruckin

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - A €575m-equivalent leveraged loan financing backing private equity firm Advent International’s acquisition of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast has closed after a successful early syndication, banking sources said.

Swedish buyout firm EQT said in June that it would sell Faerch Plast to Advent after a competitive auction process. Credit Suisse and investment banking boutique FIH Partners were hired to run the sale earlier this year.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS, Danske, Barclays, RBC and Natwest Markets led the financing, which was sold to a select group of investors in an early bird syndication.

The success of the deal at this round removed the need for a wider general syndication.

The financing comprised a €300m, seven-year term loan B, paying 350bp over Euribor, with a 0% floor at par.

The corporate rating is B/B3 and the facility rating is B/B2.

The financing also comprises a €110-equivalent sterling denominated term loan B and a €100m pre-placed second lien loan. There is also €65m of undrawn facilities.

Founded in 1969, the company has production sites in Denmark, the UK, the Czech Republic and Spain and employs 1,100 staff. It makes rigid plastic trays primarily for food producers and retailers.

Editing by Tessa Walsh

