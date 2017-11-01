Australia's Fairfax shareholders vote to spin-off property classifieds unit

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to a plan to spin off its real estate classifieds unit, Domain Holdings Australia Ltd, into a standalone listed company.

The resolution on the Domain separation from Fairfax Media “received overwhelming support from shareholders,” the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review publisher said in a statement.

The company added that it expected Domain to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Nov. 16.