1 个月前
2017年6月30日 / 早上7点43分 / 1 个月前

Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

