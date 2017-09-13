FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flip-flop glamor at Michael Kors Spring 2018
2017年9月13日

Flip-flop glamor at Michael Kors Spring 2018

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - For fashion designer Michael Kors, life is a beach even in New York City.

The former “Project Runway” reality television show judge’s Spring 2018 collection reflected this philosophy on Wednesday, the final day of New York Fashion Week. Movie stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Nicole Kidman sat in the front row of Kors’ show as singer Sara Bareilles serenaded the audience.

Models in colorful ensembles of breezy shirts, wide-legged trousers and flowing palm-print dresses drifted down the catwalk. Flip-flops largely finished the look that Kors called “barefoot glamor” with an “escapist kind of attitude.”

Subtle revelations was the theme in biased-cut jackets, tops and dresses with handkerchief sleeves that floated in the air as models strutted down the runway.

“I don’t like obvious bareness so when you move, something might unwrap a little bit,” Kors said. “And I think that sneaky bareness is more interesting to me than obvious bareness.”

Kors also showed his staple of meticulously cut rain coats, jackets and pencil skirts, in bright colors, at the semi-annual event featuring more than 100 designers. (Reporting by Elly Park; Writing by Yahaira Jacquez; Editing by Richard Chang)

