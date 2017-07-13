FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
FDA raises fresh concerns over Meridian's lead testing device
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点55分 / 22 天前

FDA raises fresh concerns over Meridian's lead testing device

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday raised concerns about Meridian Bioscience Inc's facility that manufactures its testing device nearly two months after the regulator warned the tests underestimate lead levels in blood.

The FDA issued a Form 483 to Magellan Diagnostics, which was bought by Meridian Bioscience in 2016 for $66 million, noting that the design validation does not ensure the device conforms to defined user needs.

In May, the regulator warned laboratories and healthcare professionals not to use any lead testing device made by the company to test blood drawn from veins.

In the Form 483 on Thursday, FDA also noted that the company failed to adequately evaluate the risk of the test for falsely low results. (bit.ly/2udKvM8)

If the agency finds problems in company facilities, it issues a Form 483 — a notice outlining violations — which if not resolved can lead to a "warning letter" and in worst case, a ban. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below