FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA warns Meridian of violations for lead-testing devices
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上6点14分 / 1 天前

FDA warns Meridian of violations for lead-testing devices

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it issued a warning letter to Meridian Bioscience Inc’s unit for several federal law violations after inspecting its facility that makes lead-testing devices.

The violations include selling significantly modified versions of two of its blood lead-testing systems without the FDA’s approval and failing to submit reports on the medical device after customer complaints.

In July, the U.S. regulator raised concerns about Meridian’s facility that makes the devices, nearly two months after the FDA warned that the tests may underestimate lead levels in blood.

Meridian has to notify the FDA before Nov. 10 about specific steps the company has taken to address these violations and to prevent them from recurring, the regulator said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below