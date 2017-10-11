FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans adopts cautious stance on rate hikes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月11日 / 下午12点59分 / 7 天前

Fed's Evans adopts cautious stance on rate hikes

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. central banker Charles Evans is advocating a wait-and-see approach for the next round of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“I really don’t see any harm in waiting longer to take more stock of the inflation situation,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans told reporters after a Bloomberg event in Zurich on Wednesday.

A premature move before higher inflation materialized “may not be very constructive”, he said.

“I think we would be well served by trying harder to get it (inflation) up , even if inflation went to 2.25 percent or 2.5 percent. We need to see substantial progress of inflation in the data.” (Reporting by John Revill and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below