Fed's Evans favours gradual approach to monetary normalisation
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 中午11点49分 / 7 天前

Fed's Evans favours gradual approach to monetary normalisation

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should adopt a gradual approach to normalising its expansive monetary policy, U.S. central banker Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

”There is room for honest discussion later this year whether it is the right time to raise rates,“ Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans told a Bloomberg event in Zurich. ”The state of the economy is quite strong, unemployment low, the labour market is good.

“It makes sense to continue to increase policy gradually as we assess whether inflation is going to get to the 2 percent objective.” (Reporting by John Revill and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

