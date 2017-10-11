Fed's Evans favours gradual approach to monetary normalisation

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should adopt a gradual approach to normalising its expansive monetary policy, U.S. central banker Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

”There is room for honest discussion later this year whether it is the right time to raise rates,“ Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans told a Bloomberg event in Zurich. ”The state of the economy is quite strong, unemployment low, the labour market is good.

“It makes sense to continue to increase policy gradually as we assess whether inflation is going to get to the 2 percent objective.” (Reporting by John Revill and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Joshua Franklin)