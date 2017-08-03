FedEx says will not apply residential surcharge for holiday season

Aug 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Thursday it will not apply residential surcharges during the 2017 holiday season, except for packages that require additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery company said FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will raise holiday surcharges for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversized goods by $25 per package, and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)