2 天前
FedEx says will not apply residential surcharge for holiday season
2017年8月3日

Aug 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Thursday it will not apply residential surcharges during the 2017 holiday season, except for packages that require additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery company said FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will raise holiday surcharges for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversized goods by $25 per package, and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

