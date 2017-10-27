FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Femsa sees Mexico inflation hitting consumption in Q4, 2018
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 晚上9点10分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Femsa sees Mexico inflation hitting consumption in Q4, 2018

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Friday it could see a slowdown in sales in the fourth quarter and in 2018 as high inflation, concerns over trade talks and an upcoming election dampen consumer appetite.

The Monterrey-based company reported on Thursday that third quarter profit jumped 385 percent from a year earlier to 32.4 billion pesos ($1.70 billion). That was boosted in part by a 14.3 percent increase in sales to 114.65 billion pesos.

In a Friday conference call with analysts, Eduardo Padilla, Femsa’s corporate and finance director, said consumption could take a hit thanks to inflation, which at close to 6 percent on an annualized basis, is already well above the central bank’s 3 percent target.

“Inflation has hurt real wage increases and consumer sentiment. So after three years of strong growth we are lowering our expectations ... for the fourth quarter and next year,” said Padilla, who is scheduled to take over from outgoing Chief Executive Carlos Salazar on Jan. 1, 2018.

Concerns surrounding Mexico’s 2018 presidential election and ongoing talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a lynchpin of Mexico’s economy are also factors to consider, he added.

Femsa controls the world’s biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, and also owns the Oxxo convenience store chain and a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo, writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below