FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Femsa's third quarter net profit surges 385 pct
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
焦点：电动汽车大行其道之际 丰田仍不放弃氢燃料汽车
深度分析
焦点：电动汽车大行其道之际 丰田仍不放弃氢燃料汽车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
深度分析
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点23分 / 更新于 7 小时内

Mexico Femsa's third quarter net profit surges 385 pct

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported on Thursday a 385 percent surge in third quarter net profit to 32.4 billion pesos ($1.70 billion) after selling a 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) stake in Heineken.

The Monterrey-based company controls the world’s biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also owns Oxxo convenience stores and still has a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV.

$1 = 18.1785 Mexican pesos at the end of September Reporting by Anthony Esposito

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below