Mexico Femsa's third quarter net profit surges 385 pct

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported on Thursday a 385 percent surge in third quarter net profit to 32.4 billion pesos ($1.70 billion) after selling a 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) stake in Heineken.

The Monterrey-based company controls the world’s biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also owns Oxxo convenience stores and still has a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV.