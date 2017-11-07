FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-James Hardie Industries to buy Germany's Fermacell
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点49分 / 几秒前

UPDATE 1-James Hardie Industries to buy Germany's Fermacell

2 分钟阅读

(Adds CEO quote, stock price movement)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia-listed James Hardie Industries Plc said on Wednesday it would buy the German holding company of fiber gypsum board maker Fermacell GmbH from Xella International SA in a deal worth 473 million euros ($548 million).

The fiber cement product maker said the purchase of holding company XI (DL) Holdings GmbH will also include units other than Fermacell.

James Hardie intends to fund the deal with debt and expects it to be accretive in the second full fiscal year after its close. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the company’s 2018 fiscal year.

“Fermacell will diversify our geographic, product and end-market portfolio, complementing our strong positions in North America and Australasia,” said Louis Gries, chief executive of James Hardie, in a statement.

The company has a manufacturing presence in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The stock was trading 0.9 percent lower at A$19.06 on the Australian Stock Exchange as at 2336 GMT, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.2 percent lower. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below