February 20, 2018 / 3:26 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO 2017 compensation was 9.7 mln euros -filing

1 分钟阅读

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne received about 9.7 million euros ($12 million) in pay and benefits for 2017, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Marchionne had received 9.91 million euros in 2016.

The CEO’s salary in 2017 was 3.5 million euros and he received a bonus of 6.1 million euros.

In addition, for 2017 he received 2.7 million euros in benefits including insurance premiums, tax preparation and tax equalization, the company reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its annual report. (bit.ly/2Gu6Bwf)

Marchionne’s board incentive bonus of 4.6 million euros for his 2017 performance will be paid in 2018. There were no equity grants awarded to the CEO last year.

Marchionne owned 16.4 million shares of the company at Feb. 19, or about 1.07 percent of its common shares. ($1 = 0.8106 euros) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

