FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 26, 2018 / 9:15 PM / 3 days ago

UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Friday that a claim that payments by a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) executive to a union official had compromised contract talks or impacted union funds was baseless.

Earlier this week, former FCA executive Alphons Iacobelli, plead guilty in connection with a U.S. probe into accusations that he made at least $1.5 million in improper payments to United Auto Workers union officials. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chris Reese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below