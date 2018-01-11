FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 bln in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 11:17 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 bln in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs

1 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it would invest more than $1 billion in its Michigan plant and add 2,500 jobs as it benefits from the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

The company said it would spend the money to modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan to produce its Ram Heavy Duty trucks.

The company will relocate the truck’s production from its current location in Saltillo, Mexico, to the Michigan plant in 202O.

The car maker also said it would make a special bonus payment of $2,000 to about 60,000 FCA hourly and salaried employees in the United States. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below