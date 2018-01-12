FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler recalls 162,000 minivans over glitch that may cause stall
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 8:23 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler recalls 162,000 minivans over glitch that may cause stall

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it was recalling more than 162,000 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans because a software glitch may cause the vehicles to stall.

The Italian-American automaker said one accident had potentially been linked to the defect. Under a rare set of conditions, a vehicle’s engine control module may incorrectly assess the engine’s operating status and cause it to stall, Fiat Chrysler said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below