Fiat Chrysler recalls 494,000 pickup trucks for fire risk
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午5点05分 / 1 个月前

Fiat Chrysler recalls 494,000 pickup trucks for fire risk

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Tuesday it will recall 494,000 medium and heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks worldwide because of a water pump that could overheat and potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes 2013-2017 model year Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks with 6.7-liter diesel engines, including 443,000 vehicles in the United States. Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue, but has reports of a small number of fire-related incidents. The company will inspect and potentially replace the water pump. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

