Fiat Chrysler recalls 470,000 vehicles for restraint defect
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 晚上8点01分 / 8 天前

Fiat Chrysler recalls 470,000 vehicles for restraint defect

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling 470,000 vehicles worldwide to replace a component that may inhibit deployment of the vehicles’ active head restraints in the event of a crash.

The Italian-American automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the issue in June. The recall covers 2012 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles and 2012-13 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger mid-size cars.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

