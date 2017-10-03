FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler recalls 646,394 SUVs for brake issue
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 中午11点34分 / 15 天前

Fiat Chrysler recalls 646,394 SUVs for brake issue

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. arm, said it was voluntarily recalling about 646,394 SUVs in the United States to check shields that protect brake boosters for proper installation.

FCA US was aware of a single potentially related accident, the company said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2yUtxSm

The shields are designed to protect the boosters from corrosion caused by water exposure. In case a booster is compromised by water it would cause excessive brake-pedal firmness, the company said.

The shields were originally installed in conjunction with a 2014 recall involving the same set of vehicles, nearly 95 percent of which have been serviced, the automaker said.

The affected vehicles are model-year 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

