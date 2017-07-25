FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天内
Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点11分 / 11 天内

Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has seen demand at the high end of forecasts this month, adding to optimism about the second half of 2017, executives said on a Tuesday conference call.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli also said the company is weighing a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, but had not yet presented an offer. Castelli added that, as far as he knew, Eldorado's shareholders had no preference of buyer. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below