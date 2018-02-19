Fibria confirms talks with Suzano over 'alternative strategies' -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA said that its controlling shareholders were contacted by Suzano Papel e Celulose SA to discuss “alternative strategies” for the companies, according to a securities filing on Monday.

On Friday, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported that conversations between Fibria and Suzano began three months ago, citing a source close to Suzano.

Fibria did not add details about what the strategies proposed by Suzano would be. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alistair Bell)