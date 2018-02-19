FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 19, 2018 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

Fibria confirms talks with Suzano over 'alternative strategies' -filing

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA said that its controlling shareholders were contacted by Suzano Papel e Celulose SA to discuss “alternative strategies” for the companies, according to a securities filing on Monday.

On Friday, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported that conversations between Fibria and Suzano began three months ago, citing a source close to Suzano.

Fibria did not add details about what the strategies proposed by Suzano would be. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alistair Bell)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below