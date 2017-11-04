FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Figure skating-Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training
频道
专题
特朗普抵达日本开启12天访亚之行 就朝鲜问题发表强硬言论
半岛局势
特朗普抵达日本开启12天访亚之行 就朝鲜问题发表强硬言论
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月4日 / 凌晨2点58分 / 2 天前

Figure skating-Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training

1 分钟阅读

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Olympic figure skating gold medal hopeful Patrick Chan has pulled out of next week’s NHK Trophy Grand Prix event in Japan to focus on his preparations for the Canadian national championships and the Pyeongchang Games.

The 26-year-old three times world champion made the decision to focus on training after a disappointing fourth place at last week’s Skate Canada Grand Prix event, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Chan, who won individual and team silvers in Sochi in 2014 before taking a season off, will be going for a 10th Canadian national title in January before heading to South Korea for the Olympics.

The NHK Trophy in Osaka is the fourth leg on the seven-stop Grand Prix circuit. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below