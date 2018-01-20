FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 2:46 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

REFILE-Figure skating-Record-breaking Papadakis, Cizeron take fourth European gold

(Adds ice dance in lead)

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set world records as they won their fourth consecutive European ice dance title on Saturday with an inspired performance that laid down a marker for a podium place at next month’s Olympics.

Dancing to Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” the twice world champions effortlessly swayed on the ice, executing the complex elements integrated in their choreography.

With 121.87 points in the free dance, a world record, they amassed a combined total of 203.16 points -- one point above the world record they set at the Grand Prix Final last month.

Russia’s Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev finished second with 187.13 points, while their compatriots Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took the bronze with 184.86 points.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ken Ferris

