FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Figure skating-North Korea pair qualify for Pyeongchang 2018
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月29日 / 下午3点15分 / 19 天前

UPDATE 2-Figure skating-North Korea pair qualify for Pyeongchang 2018

3 分钟阅读

* First North Koreans to qualify for Pyeongchang

* North Korea did not have athletes at the 2014 Games

* Some speedskaters and Nordic skiers could also qualify (Adds details, quotes)

OBERSTDORF, Germany, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Korea on Friday secured its presence at South Korea’s Pyeongchang Olympics in February with figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik grabbing one of the last qualifying spots on offer at the Nebelhorn trophy.

The pair’s Olympic qualification is seen as positive development amid an escalating crisis on the Korean peninsula and the potential complications this could have for the Games.

The International Olympic Committee was eager to have North Korean athletes at the Games and has been supporting several of them in terms of equipment, travel and accommodation in their efforts to qualify.

North Korean speed skaters and Nordic skiers could join the figure skaters with their own qualifiers coming up.

The Pyongyang natives successfully completed a solid short programme to music by the Beatles on Thursday and produced an even better free skate performance to “Je suis qu‘une chanson” to make sure of one of five Olympic qualifying spots on offer.

Kim pumped his fists at the end of their routine, hugging his partner before a team official wrapped a jacket over him.

The International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed their qualification for Pyeongchang, with Russia and Germany, who were top, having already qualified for the Games in South Korea.

The final decision regarding their Olympic participation rests with the North Korean Olympic committee which needs to give the green light.

North Korea did not have any athletes at the 2014 Sochi winter Games.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has risen in recent weeks as North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged war-like threats and insults over the North’s nuclear and missile development programme.

The North has accused Trump of declaring war after he warned Kim’s regime would not last if he persisted in threatening the United States and its allies, having earlier warned North Korea would be totally destroyed in such an event.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in July the North will be given until the last minute to decide whether it will take part in the Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below