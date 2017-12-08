FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Figureskating - Canada's Osmond takes surprise lead in Grand Prix Final
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
December 8, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in a day

Figureskating - Canada's Osmond takes surprise lead in Grand Prix Final

1 分钟阅读

NAGOYA, Japan, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond took a surprise lead in the women’s short programme at the Grand Prix Final on Friday, edging ahead of Russian teenager Alina Zagitova by less than a point.

Osmond hit a seasonal best with 77.04 after her sultry, sassy routine to “Sous le Ciel de Paris” that had the audience at the packed arena in the central Japanese city of Nagoya clapping along.

Zagitova, at 15 making her Grand Prix Final debut, skated a routine at turns lyrical and powerful to “Black Swan” but a mistake on a jump cost her, capping her score at 76.27.

U.S. skater Nathan Chen edged hometown favourite Shoma Uno to take the lead in the men’s short programme on Thursday after Uno fell on a triple axel, but both said they were hoping to improve in Friday’s free skate.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Richard Balmforth

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below