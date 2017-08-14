FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Female stunt driver dies on Vancouver set of 'Deadpool 2'
2017年8月14日 / 下午5点54分 / 16 小时前

Female stunt driver dies on Vancouver set of 'Deadpool 2'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

VANCOUVER, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A female stunt driver has died on the set of “Deadpool 2” in downtown Vancouver during the filming of a stunt on a motorcycle, Vancouver police said on Monday.

Local media reported that the stuntwoman appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street.

A representative for movie studio 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

The sequel to the 2016 superhero movie “Deadpool” starring Ryan Reynolds is being filmed in Vancouver. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Piya Sinha-Roya in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay)

