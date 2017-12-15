FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-'The Last Jedi' cruises toward $200 mln domestic debut
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-'The Last Jedi' cruises toward $200 mln domestic debut

2 分钟阅读

(Adds weekend projection)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the new film in the beloved space saga, opened with massive ticket sales that put it on track to ring up around $200 million at domestic theaters over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The movie brought in $45 million in the United States and Canada on Thursday night, second only to the $57 million from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” That film went on to generate more than $2 billion worldwide.

“Last Jedi” is the eighth movie in the saga created by George Lucas in 1977. It picks up from the end of “Force Awakens” with the scavenger Rey asking Luke Skywalker to come out of seclusion to help fight the evil First Order.

The new film features actress Carrie Fisher’s final performance as Leia, the famous princess who has become a general leading resistance forces. Fisher died of a heart attack in December 2016.

Fans’ love of the franchise, and Fisher, is expected to drive heavy ticket sales for “Last Jedi” over the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, according to box office analysts.

“Last Jedi” began rolling out on Wednesday in international markets, where it has brought in $60.8 million in its first two days, Disney said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn

