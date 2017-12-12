FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London
频道
专题
焦点：比特币再创新高 奔向20000美元大关
比特币
焦点：比特币再创新高 奔向20000美元大关
调查：中国住宅均价涨幅明年年中预计降至2% 调控从严基调不改
深度分析
调查：中国住宅均价涨幅明年年中预计降至2% 调控从严基调不改
中国料在2028年前成为全球第一大经济体--交研中心
财经视点
中国料在2028年前成为全球第一大经济体--交研中心
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 12, 2017 / 11:58 PM / in 12 hours

British princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Princes William and Harry joined the cast of the new film ”Star Wars: The LastPIC

Jedi,” in which the royal brothers both play small roles, on the red carpet at the film’s European premiere in London on Tuesday.

The event, at the Royal Albert Hall, saw stars including Mark Hammill, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver join the princes on the red carpet, surrounded by an honour guard of armour-clad storm-troopers.

“It’s not only the most action-packed, it’s just the most emotional, it pulls you in several different directions, it’s spontaneous,” Boyega told Reuters of his impressions of the Walt Disney Co film, which is widely expected to top 2017’s global box office.

The princes appear in the film as storm-troopers, clad head-to-toe in the characters’ signature white armour. During Tuesday’s event, they were greeted on the red carpet by robot character BB8, and presented with souvenir storm-trooper helmets.

The pair filmed their parts during a visit to the film’s set in Pinewood Studios near London in 2016. (Reporting by Francis Maguire; Writing by Mark Hanrahan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below