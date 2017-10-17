Han Solo's standalone film titled 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月18日

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The origin story of Han Solo, the roguish intergalactic “Star Wars” bounty hunter, has finally been given a title, director Ron Howard unveiled on Tuesday.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will follow the beginnings of the gruff but loveable Han Solo, made famous by Harrison Ford in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” films. The movie is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking over the role of the titular bounty hunter, while Donald Glover will play young Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy.

Howard, who took over the production of the film after the sudden departure of its two directors earlier this year, revealed the title in a short video and said that filming had wrapped on the project.

The “Solo” spin-off is part of Walt Disney Co’s expanding slate of “Star Wars” movies, which was rebooted by the 2015 blockbuster hit, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” That film made more than $2 billion at the global box office.

The Han Solo film is the second of three stand-alone “Star Wars” films that kicked off with last year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

