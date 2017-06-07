FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上7点43分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** Deutsche Bank

The investment bank hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank's New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.

** Amp Capital

The investment manager said on it hired one analyst from Royal Bank of Canada and one from Deutsche Bank to manage funds investing in listed real estate and infrastructure firms.

** International Personal Finance Plc

The consumer credit lender said it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

** u.s. Bancorp

U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Eric Contreras senior private banker for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below