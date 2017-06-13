FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
MOVES-Wells Fargo, HSBC, Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors
2017年6月13日 / 中午12点11分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Wells Fargo, HSBC, Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Wells Fargo, Citigroup, HSBC, Natixis, Mayfair Capital)

June 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Wells Fargo & Company

The Wall Street bank said on Tuesday it has selected Andrew Rowe to head its community banking customer segments team, effective September.

Citigroup Inc

John Haynes, a senior vice president for Freepoint Commodities, has left the trading firm for Citigroup's energy division, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Hsbc Holdings Plc

HSBC has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Rob Ritchie to co-head its global banking business in the U.K., a business the bank is attempting to expand.

Natixis

Investment bank Natixis has named Emmanuel Issanchou as global head for structured credit and solutions, according a press release.

Old Mutual Global Investors

The company appointed Nick Payneto, Salman Siddiqui and Liz Fernandes to its new global emerging markets equity desk.

Halcyon Capital Management

Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup Inc's EMEA Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge fund Halcyon Capital Management as head of EMEA sales, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co

The company's asset management division named Brad Demong and Leander Christofides as co-chief investment officers of a new global special situations group in its alternatives business.

Mercer Advisors Inc

The investment adviser said it had named Dave Welling chief executive.

Mayfair Capital Investment Management

The British real estate investment manager appointed Clare Berthoud as a director of business development. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

