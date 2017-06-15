FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Capital Markets, Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月15日 / 下午4点22分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets, Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* Adds RBC Capital Markets, Exiger, Instinet

June 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment service company has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.

FITCH RATINGS

Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings appointed Shujat Mirza as a senior director in its EMEA corporates banker coverage team.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.

EXIGER

Regulatory risk and compliance firm Exiger named Christopher McCavitt as managing director in the firm's global investigations practice.

INSTINET LLC

Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

